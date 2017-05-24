Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 Kawasaki X2 Race Ski #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Santa Monica, CA Age 25 Posts 1,755 1991 Kawasaki X2 Race Ski Former race ski built down in Long Beach by Piranha Racing. Absolutely built and hauls ***. Has 3.5 gallons of fresh 100 octane in it. I have replaced all fuel lines, brand new fuel filler neck, two new grips(not pictured) & rebuilt the carb this month so it is ready for summer.



Registered, mussel fee paid and titled in my name two weeks ago.



If you are looking to be competitive racing X2s, then this is the ski for you. Take to Jettribe or Jet Jam racing series locally or in Lake Havasu and be able to compete with others on the line. Mix gas/oil, push the green button and braaaap



Mods:



-Milled head and custom domes pushing 200/200 lbs of compression in each cylinder.

-Ported cylinder

-Coffman Pipe, the better version of the Coffman 650 pipes

-Westcoast Intake

-Mikuni SBN 44 Carb w/ K&N Air Filter

-Gutted stock Waterbox

-Accusteer Steering Stem

-Bars

-Finger Throttle

-Solas Impeller

-Extrude Hone blueprinted pump

-PJS Rideplate

-Toploader Intake Grate

-Nose Brace

-Billet Bow Eye



Comes with a free rolling cart and I have installed new grips



Located in Santa Monica, CA



$2200













Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



Midwest Wave Warriors





