Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Gen 2 X2 coming up for sale #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2009 Location 94015 Age 47 Posts 647 Gen 2 X2 coming up for sale Giving you guys a heads up. 2006 Gen2 X2 coming up for sale. Im overseas right now and will be back in August. The ski is in storage registered and singed title. If there is anyone interested email me or message me here. If you can't wait till august and are ready to own this Gen 2 that can also be arranged. $10K



OEM graphics,Wet Pipe,SE steering,low hours sat in storage more than it was ridden. Turn Key no issues very well kept. I can't find a picture but if you go to you tube video is all over.



found some photos

