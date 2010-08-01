|
|
-
I dream skis
Gen 2 X2 coming up for sale
Giving you guys a heads up. 2006 Gen2 X2 coming up for sale. Im overseas right now and will be back in August. The ski is in storage registered and singed title. If there is anyone interested email me or message me here. If you can't wait till august and are ready to own this Gen 2 that can also be arranged. $10K
OEM graphics,Wet Pipe,SE steering,low hours sat in storage more than it was ridden. Turn Key no issues very well kept. I can't find a picture but if you go to you tube video is all over.
Arnold
-
I dream skis
Re: Gen 2 X2 coming up for sale
Last edited by cam wrecker; Today at 08:16 PM.
-
I dream skis
Re: Gen 2 X2 coming up for sale
Last edited by cam wrecker; Today at 08:18 PM.
-
resident guru
Re: Gen 2 X2 coming up for sale
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- kingal69
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules