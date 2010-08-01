pxctoday

  1. Today, 08:03 PM #1
    Gen 2 X2 coming up for sale

    Giving you guys a heads up. 2006 Gen2 X2 coming up for sale. Im overseas right now and will be back in August. The ski is in storage registered and singed title. If there is anyone interested email me or message me here. If you can't wait till august and are ready to own this Gen 2 that can also be arranged. $10K

    OEM graphics,Wet Pipe,SE steering,low hours sat in storage more than it was ridden. Turn Key no issues very well kept. I can't find a picture but if you go to you tube video is all over.

    Arnold
  2. Today, 08:09 PM #2
    Re: Gen 2 X2 coming up for sale

    IMG_2531.JPGIMG_2369.JPGfound some photos
  3. Today, 08:12 PM #3
    Re: Gen 2 X2 coming up for sale

    IMG_2365.JPGIMG_2366.JPGIMG_2367.JPGIMG_2365.JPGIMG_2368.JPGIMG_2372.JPGmotor has been fogged prior to storage
  4. Today, 11:19 PM #4
    Re: Gen 2 X2 coming up for sale

    Very Nice!
