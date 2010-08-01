Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: '96 Waveblaster lives #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location West Coast Posts 18 '96 Waveblaster lives I'm posting this in the technical discussion section because I do have a question I want to put out there. But first off I want to say thank you for the input I received from the forum members to get this Waveblaster up and running. Not a lot of work was actually needed but did require some TLC that I needed assistance with.



My wife and I have never ridden a PWC before but have been avid boaters for decades. I first tried side mounting it to get on. After a few failed attempts I tried getting on from the back. My first attempt from the back I was able to get on. I idled around just to let it run for awhile since it hasn't touched water in about 20 years. It stalled once but fired right back up. I babied it around our small lake and brought it back to the beach. Did another check for leaks of any kind and was bone dry. I did another lap around the lake and opened it up a bit. I felt like Wile E. Coyote on an ACME rocket! This Waveblaster is a lot of fun. I don't see us using as much as our boat but we spend the weekends at the lake so it is going to get used for sure.



I noticed a couple of times the starter turned over but didn't turn over the engine. I was thinking about tapping the starter a few times and see if it improves. If not, I'm thinking about having it rebuilt.



I also noticed that while easing into the gas it would sputter or bog down. This only would happen after it sat on the beach for 30 minutes or so of no use. I would feather the accelerator a few times then would be good. After it was warm this was not an issue and the throttle was very responsive. Only after it would sit for awhile. While it was sitting I did not turn off the gas switch. Not sure if that would cause an issue or not. I don't think if would but I will try to turn it off next weekend and see if that improves. Do you have any suggestions on this?



Those couple of issues aside we had a great time and cannot complain about the performance. Thank you again for the past help. It made our first experience a successful one.







IMG_1525.JPG #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 53 Posts 70 Re: '96 Waveblaster lives Glad to have helped. And also that your having fun. Your runnability problems are probably all carb related from setting so long. Put some good carb cleaner in it and if that doesn't do it rebuild carb during winter brk. For now ENJOY! #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 405 Re: '96 Waveblaster lives Starter spinning but not the engine crankshaft is a sign of a failing Bendix. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules