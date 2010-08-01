pxctoday

  Today, 02:38 PM #1
    Kempski
    750/800 Parts and a 550 WC Pipe

    Selling some leftover 750/800 parts (and a 550 pipe):

    Blowsion Cold Fusion Dual Pickup
    $50 shipped
    Rad Dudes Battery Tray SS
    $50 shipped
    Dual 500gph Rule Bilge Pumps on Dual SXR/SXI Pro Bracket
    $50 shipped
    750SX CDI
    $25 shipped
    Solas Dynafly 13/22 Impeller
    Was re-pitched slightly on trailing edge ~13/20
    $75 shipped
    550 WestCoast Pipe
    Had a pin hole on the headpipe section. I repaired with Belzona 1221 (expensive liquid metal epoxy)
    Pre and Post Repair pics below
    $50 shipped
    All prices OBO and shipped to lower 48
  Today, 02:46 PM #2
    Kempski
    Re: 750/800 Parts and a 550 WC Pipe

    Sorry about the giant impeller picture. No idea how it attached like that or how to remove it!

    Sale pending on the impeller (maybe the big picture worked lol)
