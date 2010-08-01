|
|
-
750/800 Parts and a 550 WC Pipe
Selling some leftover 750/800 parts (and a 550 pipe):
Blowsion Cold Fusion Dual Pickup
$50 shipped
IMG_2284.JPG
Rad Dudes Battery Tray SS
$50 shipped
IMG_2283.JPG
Dual 500gph Rule Bilge Pumps on Dual SXR/SXI Pro Bracket
$50 shipped
IMG_2289.JPG
750SX CDI
$25 shipped
IMG_2288.JPG
Solas Dynafly 13/22 Impeller
Was re-pitched slightly on trailing edge ~13/20
$75 shipped
IMG_2290.JPGIMG_2291.JPGIMG_2294.JPG
550 WestCoast Pipe
Had a pin hole on the headpipe section. I repaired with Belzona 1221 (expensive liquid metal epoxy)
Pre and Post Repair pics below
$50 shipped
IMG_2285.JPGIMG_2286.JPGIMG_2296.JPG
All prices OBO and shipped to lower 48
-
Re: 750/800 Parts and a 550 WC Pipe
Sorry about the giant impeller picture. No idea how it attached like that or how to remove it!
Sale pending on the impeller (maybe the big picture worked lol)
