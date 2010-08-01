Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FYI for Copper Base Gaskets for 550pp motors #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Colorado Age 28 Posts 76 FYI for Copper Base Gaskets for 550pp motors I just thought I would throw this out as an FYI. Cometic can cut copper base gaskets for 440/550s with piston port stud spacing in several different thicknesses. They are the old two piece style and they charge $12.31 a piece ($24.62 for a set). They shipped them within a week. I also had the do a couple of head gaskets and they were $24.00 a piece; same deal custom bore size and thickness. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 1Tztaz1320 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

