FYI for Copper Base Gaskets for 550pp motors
I just thought I would throw this out as an FYI. Cometic can cut copper base gaskets for 440/550s with piston port stud spacing in several different thicknesses. They are the old two piece style and they charge $12.31 a piece ($24.62 for a set). They shipped them within a week. I also had the do a couple of head gaskets and they were $24.00 a piece; same deal custom bore size and thickness.
