  1. Today, 01:43 PM #1
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,088

    Protec Mach 1 for raider 62t

    With adj head pipe, 300$ shipped anywhere reasonable
  2. Today, 01:44 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,088

    Re: Protec Mach 1 for raider 62t

    Headpipe and mani are too wide for a sj, was going to use w my dbp chamber
  3. Today, 01:50 PM #3
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    602

    Re: Protec Mach 1 for raider 62t

    Should fit a B2 as well.
  4. Today, 01:56 PM #4
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,088

    Re: Protec Mach 1 for raider 62t

    Even better, I suspected
