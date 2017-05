Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Ford 5.4 #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location North Dakota Age 24 Posts 1,574 Ford 5.4 I am selling my jeep and I found a 05 ford 5.4 f150 that I could see myself driving. I am curious if anyone has any experience with this motor? I've read good and horrific on the web but I assume that most people who are satisfied don't troll repair forums bashing their vehicle. Looking for honest experience.Thanks! Gen2 BOB JW850BB -Need balls to flip it- #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Sandusky, Ohio Posts 29 Blog Entries 1 Re: Ford 5.4 My buddy had an 00 5.4l... I think around 130k and he used it as a beater, and literally beat the pi$$ out of it.. Good truck, always ran pretty good. I think he sold it a few weeks ago, going into the military this summer. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 277 Re: Ford 5.4 i did the research on these motors- about the plugs seizing and breaking off in the head. Sounds like a huge PITA. I believe ford had the issue pretty much resolved by the latest generation of the 5.4 triton. I ended up deciding not to risk it since the King Ranch edition + latest gen 5.4 ended up being too hard to find in my price range / mileage.



All that being said, they can be good motors. My parents took their expedition out to 250k and sold it running strong.

bare naked throttle bodies #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,058 Re: Ford 5.4 its a ford so its a POS



Originally Posted by hyosung
its a ford so its a POS

