Parting out 2000 SLX 1200
Have a 2000 SLX I'm parting out. Everything is available, except I don't believe the CDI is any good. Still need to test. Motor currently has the top end taken off and set aside. The hood has a little crack in it, everything else is in good shape though. MFD works, but only the top half lights up.
Pictures available of everything on demand.
Used parts:
1x Start Stop Switch with Bilge Trim Choke $70 shipped
2x Polaris 1253323 triple carb racks $80 shipped apiece3x Polaris 4010174 ignition coil packs $90 shipped apiece
2x Polaris 1200 crankcases (complete with crankshaft) $350 apiece (local pickup only)
1x black seat off SLX 1200 $250 + shipping
1x gray SLX 1200 hood (has a crack in it, plus the windshield was ripped off due to an accident) $80 + shipping
MFD Trim display gauge 3280307 (This MFD allows the ski to start up, however half the display does not light up) $60 shipped
Also have many used, complete stock size cylinders (cylinder, piston, head, bolts) $130 shipped apiece.
New parts:
3x WSM 010-835PK 84.00mm $65 shipped apiece or $180 for all
1x 4010379 CDI box $350 shipped
