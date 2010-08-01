Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out 2000 SLX 1200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location Michigan Posts 1 Parting out 2000 SLX 1200 Have a 2000 SLX I'm parting out. Everything is available, except I don't believe the CDI is any good. Still need to test. Motor currently has the top end taken off and set aside. The hood has a little crack in it, everything else is in good shape though. MFD works, but only the top half lights up.



Pictures available of everything on demand.



Used parts:

1x Start Stop Switch with Bilge Trim Choke $70 shipped

2x Polaris 1253323 triple carb racks $80 shipped apiece3x Polaris 4010174 ignition coil packs $90 shipped apiece

2x Polaris 1200 crankcases (complete with crankshaft) $350 apiece (local pickup only)

1x black seat off SLX 1200 $250 + shipping

1x gray SLX 1200 hood (has a crack in it, plus the windshield was ripped off due to an accident) $80 + shipping

MFD Trim display gauge 3280307 (This MFD allows the ski to start up, however half the display does not light up) $60 shipped





Also have many used, complete stock size cylinders (cylinder, piston, head, bolts) $130 shipped apiece.





New parts:

3x WSM 010-835PK 84.00mm $65 shipped apiece or $180 for all

1x 4010379 CDI box $350 shipped Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules