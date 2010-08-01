Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Buckshot Billet 787/800 Head 39cc Domes #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 2,959 Buckshot Billet 787/800 Head 39cc Domes Set up for dual cooling but I'll plug the extra fittings if your gonna run stock water routing. Domes are in great shape. $240 shipped in the US only. If you'd rather have pump gas domes we can talk about it.







is that rudes old boat............from stink weenie racing.......

Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com

Yes. I would have liked to ride it but I spent too much money with him on all this stuff and have to share.

