  Today, 07:25 AM
    Matt Braley
    Buckshot Billet 787/800 Head 39cc Domes

    Set up for dual cooling but I'll plug the extra fittings if your gonna run stock water routing. Domes are in great shape. $240 shipped in the US only. If you'd rather have pump gas domes we can talk about it.



  Today, 07:28 AM
    troy boy
    Re: Buckshot Billet 787/800 Head 39cc Domes

    is that rudes old boat............from stink weenie racing.......
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
  Today, 08:52 AM
    Matt Braley
    Re: Buckshot Billet 787/800 Head 39cc Domes

    Yes. I would have liked to ride it but I spent too much money with him on all this stuff and have to share.
