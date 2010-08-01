|
Buckshot Billet 787/800 Head 39cc Domes
Set up for dual cooling but I'll plug the extra fittings if your gonna run stock water routing. Domes are in great shape. $240 shipped in the US only. If you'd rather have pump gas domes we can talk about it.
Re: Buckshot Billet 787/800 Head 39cc Domes
is that rudes old boat............from stink weenie racing.......
Re: Buckshot Billet 787/800 Head 39cc Domes
Yes. I would have liked to ride it but I spent too much money with him on all this stuff and have to share.
