|
|
-
Ignition problem, kawa 750 sx 92-95
Hi guys, im new to the site and hopefully i can get some good answers here.
Alright, so i have a 750 from 92 but with as far as i know, it has a -95 small pin single carb engine.
I just bought the jet ski a for about a month ago. We fired it up when i bought it and it ran well on both cylinders.
This weekend was going to be the premiere run in water, but when i got out on the lake it would'nt fire.
So we draged it up on the trailer to check that it got fuel to the cylinders, so i removed the spark plugs and they were wet.
But then i noticed that it only got a spark on the forward cylinder and the rear didn't.
I switched the spark plugs but i got the same results.
I removed and opened the electrical box yesterday, and today i will go to a veichle electrical company to get the ignition coil measured. The ignition coil had a small squeeze mark on the black - cable.
But the thing is, should it fire on only one cable if the ignition coil is bad? Or is it maybe something else, like the CDI?
Yeah i know that electricity can be tricky and the smallest grounding error can cause really weird symtoms, but if someone has experienced this before and can help out, i would be glad.
Cheers from the other side of the atlantic
Last edited by jopperacing; Today at 03:18 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules