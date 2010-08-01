Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ignition problem, kawa 750 sx 92-95 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location sweden Age 25 Posts 1 Ignition problem, kawa 750 sx 92-95 Hi guys, im new to the site and hopefully i can get some good answers here.

Alright, so i have a 750 from 92 but with as far as i know, it has a -95 small pin single carb engine.

I just bought the jet ski a for about a month ago. We fired it up when i bought it and it ran well on both cylinders.

This weekend was going to be the premiere run in water, but when i got out on the lake it would'nt fire.



So we draged it up on the trailer to check that it got fuel to the cylinders, so i removed the spark plugs and they were wet.

But then i noticed that it only got a spark on the forward cylinder and the rear didn't.

I switched the spark plugs but i got the same results.



I removed and opened the electrical box yesterday, and today i will go to a veichle electrical company to get the ignition coil measured. The ignition coil had a small squeeze mark on the black - cable.



But the thing is, should it fire on only one cable if the ignition coil is bad? Or is it maybe something else, like the CDI?

Yeah i know that electricity can be tricky and the smallest grounding error can cause really weird symtoms, but if someone has experienced this before and can help out, i would be glad.



