pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 03:15 AM #1
    jopperacing
    jopperacing is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    sweden
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1

    Ignition problem, kawa 750 sx 92-95

    Hi guys, im new to the site and hopefully i can get some good answers here.
    Alright, so i have a 750 from 92 but with as far as i know, it has a -95 small pin single carb engine.
    I just bought the jet ski a for about a month ago. We fired it up when i bought it and it ran well on both cylinders.
    This weekend was going to be the premiere run in water, but when i got out on the lake it would'nt fire.

    So we draged it up on the trailer to check that it got fuel to the cylinders, so i removed the spark plugs and they were wet.
    But then i noticed that it only got a spark on the forward cylinder and the rear didn't.
    I switched the spark plugs but i got the same results.

    I removed and opened the electrical box yesterday, and today i will go to a veichle electrical company to get the ignition coil measured. The ignition coil had a small squeeze mark on the black - cable.

    But the thing is, should it fire on only one cable if the ignition coil is bad? Or is it maybe something else, like the CDI?
    Yeah i know that electricity can be tricky and the smallest grounding error can cause really weird symtoms, but if someone has experienced this before and can help out, i would be glad.

    Cheers from the other side of the atlantic
    Last edited by jopperacing; Today at 03:18 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 