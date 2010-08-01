|
FS: Several RARE Vintage Photos at eBay, closing Tuesday night
I have several rare vintage photos, suitable for framing or other display, closing Thursday night at eBay:
1) An original 8x10 photograph of professional Jet Ski racing at Lincoln, Nebraska during the first ever National Championship in 1981, sanctioned by the United States Jet Ski Boating Association, which preceded development of the IJSBA.
Pictured in the photo is Gary "Holeshot" Malott, who dominated racing that day, dominating the National Championships with victories in both SuperStock and Modified Closed Course.
eBay auction closes on Tuesday at 9:37 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192191160648
2) An original 8"x10" photograph of pro David "The Flash" Gordon racing in slalom at Harrisburg, PA in 1988.
David was one of the original pioneers and one of the first racers to travel the national tour as a teenager when the sport was in its infancy. David won two consecutive world titles in the Ski class (1985-86) and five consective World Titles (1984-88) in freestyle during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.
eBay auction closes on Tuesday at 9:41 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192191162627
3) An original 8x10 photograph of Hall of Fame Jet Ski racer Chris MacClugage racing slalom in 1995 at the World Finals in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Chris is perhaps the most decorated racer in the sport's history, winning world titles in the Ski, Sport, and Runabout classes. Starting as a teenager in the late 80's, Chris has been racing ever since, a stellar career that spans 30 years. He continues to race to this day and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, the first year it was created.
eBay auction closes on Tuesday at 10:00 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192191174061
4) An original 8x10 photograph of pro racer Chris Fischetti at the World Finals, Lake Havasu City, AZ in 1994.
Chris was one of the sport's most colorful and popular racers in the sport's history. He was a 2x World Champion and inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in 2006, it's first year.
eBay auction closes on Tuesday at 10:25 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192191196613
5) An original 11x14 photograph of Hall of Fame Jet Ski racer Christy Carlson racing in Orlando, FL during the IJSBA National Tour.
Christy was a 5X World Champion in the Pro Women's class and one of the early icons of the sports. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, the first year it was created.
eBay auction closes on Tuesday at 10:29 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192191199410
6) An original 11x14 photograph of pro Larry "The Ripper" Rippenkroeger racing closed course in 1987 at the Lani Kai Resort, Ft. Myers Beach, Florida.
Larry was one of the original pioneers and one of the first racers to travel the national tour when the sport was in its infancy. Larry's name is synonymous with the sport. He is known for his innovation in freestyle, his easy-going nature, and his hard-charging racing on the water where he muscled his ski across the water.
After his retirement from racing, Larry built a sterling career as a stunt man for many major movies, most notably doing much of the stunt work for action superstar Bruce Willis.
Larry won two world titles in the Ski class and two in freestyle during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.
eBay auction closes on Tuesday at 10:32 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192191201268
7) An original 11x14 photograph of Jeff "The Jammer" Jacobs racing closed course in New Jersey as an expert in 1986 on the IJSBA National Tour. This photo was taken as Jeff pursued the Expert National Championship, which he won.
Jeff was a phenom from his earliest teenage days racing dominating the novice and expert classes, before turning pro after winning the Expert National title.
Jeff won ten world titles in the Ski class during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.
eBay auction closes on Tuesday at 10:50 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192191217997
All these photos are in excellent condition. Color printing remains bright without fading.
As the photographer, I maintain copyright protection, meaning winning bid is solely for the actual photograph and no other rights are transferred, nor licensed.
I am de-cluttering my life and will be making available for purchase all sorts of Jet Ski memorabilia from my 2 decades in the sport from 1978 - 1998. Please check my other listings.
Buy with confidence - I am proud of my perfect rankings and intend to keep up that status.
International Shipping also available.
I typically ship within two days of payment confirmation. Photos are shipped with cardboard packaging so that they arrive to you in perfect condition.
Thanks for taking a look!
PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978
PWC Promoter 1979-2001
1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion
2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships
COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.
E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com
www.JetSkiFever.com
