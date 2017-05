Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha XLT 1200 Idle issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location texas Posts 1 Yamaha XLT 1200 Idle issues New to forum I have a 2001 Yamaha XLT1200 with it out of the water you rev up the motor and the motor does not immediately idle down. Its fires right up sounds great with it warmed up the engine has problems idling down. Compression is 110 across any ideas?



Thanks for your help

