My son was riding and stopped. When he started it back he said it didn't have much power and would only run about 30 mph. Takes a while to plane off. Here is what I have checked. I rebuilt this engine 2 years ago. Compression is 155 on both cylinders. I also pulled off the breather and it looks fine. This ski has the oil pump blocked off so we mix the fuel. I rode it myself today and it just has no power and seems to not be turning enough rpms. The pump is not odstructed. The engine starts and idles perfect. One plug is dark and one is medium brown. The sound seems muffled also. It is not overheating. I also checked the exhaust for cracks and find nothing. I even raised the seat up while riding it and no change. Hopefully someone on here can help. If this is in another thread just let me know. I'm happy to read. Thanks