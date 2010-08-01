pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 09:35 PM #1
    Tobaccoman
    Tobaccoman is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    Tennessee
    Age
    46
    Posts
    22

    96 Waveventure 700 in limp mode?

    My son was riding and stopped. When he started it back he said it didn't have much power and would only run about 30 mph. Takes a while to plane off. Here is what I have checked. I rebuilt this engine 2 years ago. Compression is 155 on both cylinders. I also pulled off the breather and it looks fine. This ski has the oil pump blocked off so we mix the fuel. I rode it myself today and it just has no power and seems to not be turning enough rpms. The pump is not odstructed. The engine starts and idles perfect. One plug is dark and one is medium brown. The sound seems muffled also. It is not overheating. I also checked the exhaust for cracks and find nothing. I even raised the seat up while riding it and no change. Hopefully someone on here can help. If this is in another thread just let me know. I'm happy to read. Thanks
  2. Yesterday, 10:13 PM #2
    Tobaccoman
    Tobaccoman is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    Tennessee
    Age
    46
    Posts
    22

    Re: 96 Waveventure 700 in limp mode?

    I did notice some oil/gas around the breather screens. Could this mean a bad or broken reed valve?
  3. Yesterday, 10:22 PM #3
    don37725
    don37725 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,209

    Re: 96 Waveventure 700 in limp mode?

    Run it with the flame arrester off and see if fuel is spitting back at carb bore
    Try dis connecting the overheat sensor - If sensor is bad cdi puts ignition into limp mode.

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
  4. Yesterday, 10:31 PM #4
    don37725
    don37725 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,209

    Re: 96 Waveventure 700 in limp mode?

    On second thought first step should be 2 new plugs

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
  5. Yesterday, 11:06 PM #5
    Tobaccoman
    Tobaccoman is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    Tennessee
    Age
    46
    Posts
    22

    Re: 96 Waveventure 700 in limp mode?

    Tried new plugs. Same results I will check other suggestions tomorrow thanks. How do I disconnect the overheat sensor.
