Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 96 Waveventure 700 in limp mode? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Tennessee Age 46 Posts 22 96 Waveventure 700 in limp mode? My son was riding and stopped. When he started it back he said it didn't have much power and would only run about 30 mph. Takes a while to plane off. Here is what I have checked. I rebuilt this engine 2 years ago. Compression is 155 on both cylinders. I also pulled off the breather and it looks fine. This ski has the oil pump blocked off so we mix the fuel. I rode it myself today and it just has no power and seems to not be turning enough rpms. The pump is not odstructed. The engine starts and idles perfect. One plug is dark and one is medium brown. The sound seems muffled also. It is not overheating. I also checked the exhaust for cracks and find nothing. I even raised the seat up while riding it and no change. Hopefully someone on here can help. If this is in another thread just let me know. I'm happy to read. Thanks #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Tennessee Age 46 Posts 22 Re: 96 Waveventure 700 in limp mode? I did notice some oil/gas around the breather screens. Could this mean a bad or broken reed valve? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,209 Re: 96 Waveventure 700 in limp mode? Run it with the flame arrester off and see if fuel is spitting back at carb bore

Try dis connecting the overheat sensor - If sensor is bad cdi puts ignition into limp mode.

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,209 Re: 96 Waveventure 700 in limp mode? On second thought first step should be 2 new plugs

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Tennessee Age 46 Posts 22 Re: 96 Waveventure 700 in limp mode? Tried new plugs. Same results I will check other suggestions tomorrow thanks. How do I disconnect the overheat sensor. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules