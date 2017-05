Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni 44sbn fs #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Michigan Age 44 Posts 2,462 Mikuni 44sbn fs Mikuni 44SBN. This came off my 550/750 conversion and it rocked! It's jetted already with 2.0 n&s 80 gram spring, 150 main and 125 pilot. Also has primer fitting installed, Prok air filter and adaptor, ADA throttle drum and aftermarket throttle cable holder. It also comes with the 750 oem intake mani that has a Rhaas kehinn to Mikuni adaptor plate and has been bored out to 44mm. The carb was rebuilt over a year ago. Fresh water use on this carb. $180 shipped in the US. PayPal accepted Attached Images 20170522_193537.jpg (1.79 MB, 7 views)

20170522_193537.jpg (1.79 MB, 7 views) 20170522_193545.jpg (1.60 MB, 7 views)

1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser

1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV

