Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 Waverunner bogs down after 5 minutes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Tennessee Posts 1 94 Waverunner bogs down after 5 minutes I have a '94 waverunner that bogs down after about five minutes at full throttle. It will run fine at idle even after it has been bogging down. When I let it cool down at idle for a while it will run better again but then bog down pretty quickly.



A buddy put on a new carburetor, replaced the fuel lines, and clipped off the last half an inch of the spark plug wires. None of that seemed to help very much. I thought there might be a vacuum problem in the fuel tank but I opened up the fuel tank cap to relieve any vacuum that might've built up but there was none and it still bogged down anyway.



I wonder if it is a heat issue, but I can't imagine what else would make it do what it is doing. It doesn't seem to be a fuel issue or an air issue, right now I am pretty stumped and open to any suggestions other than shooting it.



Any ideas?



Jay #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,207 Re: 94 Waverunner bogs down after 5 minutes It has an overheat sensor in the head - when it overheats the cdi goes into limp mode - limits rpm so you don't destroy motor but allows enough power to limp home.



You either have a blockage somewhere in your cooling lines or in the motor or you have a bad sessor



Is water coming out of the pisser on the left front side of the hull? - You may be another mud dauber victim



