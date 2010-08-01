I have a '94 waverunner that bogs down after about five minutes at full throttle. It will run fine at idle even after it has been bogging down. When I let it cool down at idle for a while it will run better again but then bog down pretty quickly.
A buddy put on a new carburetor, replaced the fuel lines, and clipped off the last half an inch of the spark plug wires. None of that seemed to help very much. I thought there might be a vacuum problem in the fuel tank but I opened up the fuel tank cap to relieve any vacuum that might've built up but there was none and it still bogged down anyway.
I wonder if it is a heat issue, but I can't imagine what else would make it do what it is doing. It doesn't seem to be a fuel issue or an air issue, right now I am pretty stumped and open to any suggestions other than shooting it.
Any ideas?
Jay