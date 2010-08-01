|
PWCToday Regular
2012 FX HO pump whine?
Just bought a 2012 FX HO, and the pump seems to whine at certain RPM. Is this normal? Can it just be that the intermediate bearing just needs grease? I hear those are sealed bearings.... I can make the noise go away at certain RPM. I know the prop needs to be reconditioned, but do the pumps whine a little normally? I'm used to seadoos, and this is my first yama.
