96 WB1 jetting
I have a 96 blaster with slight over bore, modified OEM head for 91+ fuel, protec pipe, lightened OEM flywheel, +3 timing and low end impeller ( can't remember pitch) and short cone.
I am basically looking for a good starting point on jetting. Mostly freestyle ride, jump wave ECT. Thanks in advance.
