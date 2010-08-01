Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 WB1 jetting #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location NC NE Age 27 Posts 181 96 WB1 jetting I have a 96 blaster with slight over bore, modified OEM head for 91+ fuel, protec pipe, lightened OEM flywheel, +3 timing and low end impeller ( can't remember pitch) and short cone.



I am basically looking for a good starting point on jetting. Mostly freestyle ride, jump wave ECT. Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules