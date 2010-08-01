Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki 750 carb tuning 96 SXI and up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location WI Age 50 Posts 10 Kawasaki 750 carb tuning 96 SXI and up I am looking for some advice:



96' 750 sxi (mikunu I's) stock except no choke butterflies in the carbs and R&D timing advance.



It has 19 psi pop off on each carb (black springs 2.0 N&S).



I cannot find pop off specs and with the choke butterflies removed the vacuum will be less...





I am trying to determine what jets to use and if I need to adjust my pop off pressure.



Jets I have:

main 147.5 (stock) & 150

low 67.5 (stock) & 70



Please reply with any recommendations - what jets to install & if pop off should be changed?





Thank you #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 600 Re: Kawasaki 750 carb tuning 96 SXI and up Where is JonnyX2 when we need him?!? #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,227 Re: Kawasaki 750 carb tuning 96 SXI and up What flame arrestors do you have? Also, I think it is dangerous to run the timing advance plate with a BP CDI. The advance plate is made for the SP CDI that has a lower timing curve. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) h2oskinut Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules