I am looking for some advice:
96' 750 sxi (mikunu I's) stock except no choke butterflies in the carbs and R&D timing advance.
It has 19 psi pop off on each carb (black springs 2.0 N&S).
I cannot find pop off specs and with the choke butterflies removed the vacuum will be less...
I am trying to determine what jets to use and if I need to adjust my pop off pressure.
Jets I have:
main 147.5 (stock) & 150
low 67.5 (stock) & 70
Please reply with any recommendations - what jets to install & if pop off should be changed?
Thank you