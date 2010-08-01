pxctoday

    Kawasaki 750 carb tuning 96 SXI and up

    I am looking for some advice:

    96' 750 sxi (mikunu I's) stock except no choke butterflies in the carbs and R&D timing advance.

    It has 19 psi pop off on each carb (black springs 2.0 N&S).

    I cannot find pop off specs and with the choke butterflies removed the vacuum will be less...


    I am trying to determine what jets to use and if I need to adjust my pop off pressure.

    Jets I have:
    main 147.5 (stock) & 150
    low 67.5 (stock) & 70

    Please reply with any recommendations - what jets to install & if pop off should be changed?


    Thank you
    Re: Kawasaki 750 carb tuning 96 SXI and up

    Where is JonnyX2 when we need him?!?
    Re: Kawasaki 750 carb tuning 96 SXI and up

    What flame arrestors do you have? Also, I think it is dangerous to run the timing advance plate with a BP CDI. The advance plate is made for the SP CDI that has a lower timing curve.
