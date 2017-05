Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for a Nice Running Wetbike near PA #1 resident guru Join Date Dec 2009 Location Pottsville, PA Age 45 Posts 867 Looking for a Nice Running Wetbike near PA Does anyone close to PA have a Wetbike to trade???



I have a few skis I could trade with cash on either end if necessary.



Some skis I could trade are:



86 Kawi JS300

94 Kawi 750sx (needs to be assembled)

94 Yamaha Wave Raider 701-62T

95 Yamaha Wave Raider 701-62T

96 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100

96 Yamaha WaveBlaster II

98 Yamaha GP1200

99 Kawi 750Sxi Pro



All my skis have good paperwork too



HollaBack - Thanks!



