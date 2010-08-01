Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jettribe Best of West Rd 5 & 6 Lake Elsinore Open July 15 & 16 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 694 Jettribe Best of West Rd 5 & 6 Lake Elsinore Open July 15 & 16 RPM RACING ENTERPRISES is proud to announce:



The Jettribe "Best of the West" Series, Rounds 5 & 6

"The Lake Elsinore Open of Water X"

Presented by:

Jettrim,JetLift, Hydro-Turf

Jet Re-Nu, Bomber Eyewear, Hot Products, Kawasaki, C57 Racing Products, Skat-Trak, Oakley,

JC Racing, 3D Design Concepts, Speed Energy, Sea-Tow, Prowatercraft, Works H20 Designs, IPD Graphics, Pro Rider Magazine



La Laguna Resort & Boat Launch, Lake Elsinore, CA

32040 Riverside Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

July 15 & 16, 2017



IF YOU HAVE ALREADY PRE-REGISTERED, PLEASE DISREGARD!

PLEASE READ IMPORTANT INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS RACE BELOW!



RIDER'S PRE-REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS MONDAY, JULY 3RD! (no extensions)

ALL ENTRIES RECIEVED THEREAFTER WILL BE CHARGED THE LATE FEE!!

Note: PAYMENT IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE PRE-REGISTERED!! PLEASE SEND ENTRY FORM VIA EMAIL to rpmracingent@yahoo.com



Registration: There are two ways to pre-register for this race:



1.) Please click on the Official Entry Form (Word or PDF form attached) and fill it out completely and either: mail it in before pre-registration deadline (Monday, July 3rd) address is on the entry form or email to rpmracingent@yahoo.com at your earliest convenience as we need to organize the race schedule, etc. You may join the IJSBA on-site (preferred as 12 mos. from date of purchase).This race is sanctioned by the IJSBA. You may also Email your information to rpmracingent@yahoo.com - however you must include: Rider name, hometown, , Class(es), Race #, hull mfg, sponsors (if no sponsor changes, you do not have to list).



2.) Online Registration via Paypal, please click on the link below:

Online Registration Link- Jettribe "Best of the West" Lake Elsinore Open (Note: Each round, Sat. & Sun. must be registered separately).

https://ww04.elbowspace.com/secure/20120410081012315878



Note: Online Paypal Pre-Registration discount ends Monday, July 3rd!! All entries received thereafter will be charged $25/class/day late fee.



Note: This race is a IJSBA World Finals Qualifier. Per the 2017 IJSBA Rulebook, You will need to participate in

two (2) IJSBA Sanctioned events in 2017 to qualify to race the IJSBA World Finals. Each day is consider 1 event.



On-Site Registration: on-site registration will be on Friday, July 14th from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the JETTRIBE paddock in the pits.



Host Hotels for the race:

Holiday Inn Express Lake Elsinore - 31573 Canyon Estates Dr, Lake (951) 674-4333

Quality Inn Lake Elsinore - 31808 Casino Dr., Lake Elsinore, (951) 674-9694

Best Western Plus Lake Elsinore - 31781 Casino Dr. Lake Elsinore, (951) 674- 3131



Camping:

On-site camping no hook ups (self contained) in pits at La Laguna ) - reduced to $20/night, NO Reservations needed, just show up and let them know at the gate that you will be camping in the pits (self contained only) for the race and how many nights. 10 pm lights out per the Resort!! No noise after 10 pm



Day Use Fee: (2 day pass discount or event only): $5 per day - pay at La Laguna entry gate



Lake Use Fee: (2 day pass discount for event only): $10 per vessel/day  pay at La Laguna entry gate



(Note: If coming on Friday you would pay $15 for Friday, $15 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday at the gate.)



On-site camping w/hook ups- La Laguna Resort Camping is under construction, there is NO on-site camping with Hook Ups for this event.



ATV's, Quads, etc. are allowed by licensed driver's to operate and only to and from the pits to launch and retrieve.





VERY IMPORTANT, PLEASE READ!!!!!



Fire Extinguisher: All racers must have currently certified fire extinguisher for your pit area!!! We will checking as part of your safety inspection upon arrival to the pits. Please make sure the certification tag is up to date.



Thanks for your compliance!



PITS:

All race pits spots take priority over Motorhomes!!! Please do NOT spread out. Take only enough for your pit and please be good neighbors to your fellow racers. Do not set up until cleared by the pit manager!!



Beach Area: Motorized vehicles are allowed on the beach, however hand carting in and out only (stand ups). Motorized launch (cars/trucks/quads/etc.) must use the designated launch/pick up ramp. Please do not park or set up your pit where you might block access to the beach. Extra pit vehicles will be permitted, they will be asked to park in the parking lot above the pits. All vehicles must display the proper parking pass (to be received at gate during initial check-in). To park additional vehicles in the main lot above in thepits (asphalt parking lot adjacent to the pits) you will be charged a parking fee of $5/day at check in.



Fuel: All fuel must be stowed properly. If you are storing fuel in the back of your truck you may not back the truck over the water per the Coast Guard and EPA. Failure to comply will result in a fine or dq at the Coast Guard's discretion. All fuel barrel's and or fuel containers (ie: VP 5 gallon cans) must be removed by the owner at the end of the race weekend. All fuel barrel's/containers will be marked and if left the participant will forfeit all points/prize money, etc. (take your fuel cans/barrel's with you, please don't leave them).



Prize Money: Pro classes, at a minimum there will be 50% payback in these classes with 6 or more entries.



Rider Check In: ALL racers/families/crew members must check-in on Friday starting at Noon until 6:00 p.m. and or on Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. If you've pre-registered you still must check-in, sign the waivers and receive your credentials. If you haven't registered you may do so during the days/times stated. Please do not wait until registration is closing to either get registered or clear registration.



Schedule:

FRIDAY, July 14th:

Registration will be open after 12:00 p.m. at JETTRIBE paddock. You will be allowed on the water, not on the race course unless allowed by the Race Director/Safety Director after the course is set up.



SATURDAY & Sunday, July 15th & 16th:

It is highly recommended that if you can't make it to registration on Friday that you are at the Lake, in the Park before 6:30 a.m. The line for pleasure boaters gets very long. If you wait, you may miss registration/rider's meeting and won't be allowed to race.





Schedule of Events:

Friday, July 14th, Noon to 6:00 p.m.- Registration and Safety Inspection in pit area (Jettribe paddock - La Laguna Pit area)



Saturday, July 15th:

6:30~8:00 a.m. (sharp) Final Registration and safety inspection in pit area.

8:00-8:30 a.m. Rider's meeting

8:45-9:45 a.m.-Practice

10:00 a.m.-Opening Ceremonies, Round #5 Jettribe "Best of the West" Series



Sunday, July 16th:

7:30-8:00 a.m. Registration & safety inspection in pit area

8:00-8:25 a.m. Rider's Meeting

8:30-8:55 a.m.- Limited practice

9:00 a.m.- Opening Ceremonies, Round #6 Jettribe "Best of the West" Series



Awards 30 minutes after conclusion of final race on Sunday.



For all updates and information, please visit www.rpmracingent.com



For all questions, please call or email Ross.



Thanks for your support!



Sincerely,



Ross Wallach, President

RPM RACING ENTERPRISES

1803 Morgan Lane

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Phone (310) 318-4012

http://www.rpmracingent.com/ Attached Images Lake Elsinore Rd 5 & 6.jpg (182.2 KB, 1 views) Attached Files 2017 BOW Master Form Final.PDF (295.6 KB, 0 views)

