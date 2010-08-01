Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtb. Seadoo ecu non supercharged #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location CT Age 31 Posts 579 Wtb. Seadoo ecu non supercharged Looking to buy a seadoo ecu. From a non supercharged model. Key or no key is fine. My ski is a 2007 gti 155. But and ecu that has the same connections and no supercharger is fine



#2

PWCToday Guru
Join Date Aug 2016
Location Idaho/California
Posts 475

Re: Wtb. Seadoo ecu non supercharged

Part # 278002043 , have NOS MPEM , 155 hp non supercharged , still in box , w/o lanyard , don't need it on these . If need still

