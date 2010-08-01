|
Wtb. Seadoo ecu non supercharged
Looking to buy a seadoo ecu. From a non supercharged model. Key or no key is fine. My ski is a 2007 gti 155. But and ecu that has the same connections and no supercharger is fine
thanks
PWCToday Guru
Re: Wtb. Seadoo ecu non supercharged
Part # 278002043 , have NOS MPEM , 155 hp non supercharged , still in box , w/o lanyard , don't need it on these . If need still
