  1. Today, 02:49 PM #1
    Wtb. Seadoo ecu non supercharged

    Looking to buy a seadoo ecu. From a non supercharged model. Key or no key is fine. My ski is a 2007 gti 155. But and ecu that has the same connections and no supercharger is fine

    thanks
  2. Today, 04:50 PM #2
    Re: Wtb. Seadoo ecu non supercharged

    Part # 278002043 , have NOS MPEM , 155 hp non supercharged , still in box , w/o lanyard , don't need it on these . If need still
