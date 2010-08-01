pxctoday

  Today, 01:29 PM
    garyhalstead
    garyhalstead is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    VA
    Posts
    1

    Key fob not unlocking yamaha vx110 2006

    New battery in jet ski, new battery in key fob. When pressing the start button with the lanyard in, the dash becomes active and you can hear a few seconds of buzzing when you hit the start button which is normal. Still no beeps to signal lock or unlock when you press the key fob buttons. Checked battery in key fob to insure it was installed right. What would you do next to resolve this?
