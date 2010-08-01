Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Key fob not unlocking yamaha vx110 2006 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location VA Posts 1 Key fob not unlocking yamaha vx110 2006 New battery in jet ski, new battery in key fob. When pressing the start button with the lanyard in, the dash becomes active and you can hear a few seconds of buzzing when you hit the start button which is normal. Still no beeps to signal lock or unlock when you press the key fob buttons. Checked battery in key fob to insure it was installed right. What would you do next to resolve this? Last edited by garyhalstead; Today at 01:31 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules