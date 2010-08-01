...the saga continues. Brief history, bought a 2003 GP1300r, blew motor, replaced it, put in new prop and wear ring as it was cavitating(prior to coming undone). Ski is running now but still cavitating.
There are a bunch of posts out there about this problem and that it needs to be filled in with silicon but, I remain perplexed as to why a stock pump would be cavitating.
It looks like someone tried to put a bunch of read silicon to fix the issue and am wondering if someone tried make some mods to it. Are there any pics of what a stock pump and grate should look like?
I see a kit on Riva, should I just buy that? I'm just trying to get the ski to stock and have some fun with it prior to mod-ing.
Thanks again everyone. This site has been very helpful,
Luke