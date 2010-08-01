pxctoday

  Today, 01:08 PM #1
    lbalding
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    Yatesville, GA
    Posts
    74

    GP1300R - Cavitating

    ...the saga continues. Brief history, bought a 2003 GP1300r, blew motor, replaced it, put in new prop and wear ring as it was cavitating(prior to coming undone). Ski is running now but still cavitating.

    There are a bunch of posts out there about this problem and that it needs to be filled in with silicon but, I remain perplexed as to why a stock pump would be cavitating.

    It looks like someone tried to put a bunch of read silicon to fix the issue and am wondering if someone tried make some mods to it. Are there any pics of what a stock pump and grate should look like?

    I see a kit on Riva, should I just buy that? I'm just trying to get the ski to stock and have some fun with it prior to mod-ing.

    Thanks again everyone. This site has been very helpful,
    Luke
  Today, 02:14 PM #2
    don37725
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,204

    Re: GP1300R - Cavitating

    Are there any pics of what a stock pump and grate should look like?
    Stock ride plate intake grate sponsons trim tabs and pump all from 03 GP1300R

    0327171855.jpg0327171912.jpg0327171912a.jpg0327171912b.jpg0327171913.jpg

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 