Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stuff for a 91 650x2. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 37 Posts 38 Stuff for a 91 650x2. Erik B of TPE is building my 650 into a clone of a 650 I think most here are familiar with or have atleast heard of. I am still looking for several things that im not having any luck locating for a less than retardedly overpriced amount. Any parts, info, and or recommendations will be greatly appreciated.

Wanting:

1. A total loss ignition setup w/ flywheel OR a updated ignition system with a ultra lightweight charging flywheel.



2. A glue and go pump with a big hub prop and afterburner stuffer/cone. Since i need a pump id prefer to go new style, and be done with the silicone in 650 style, but that is not at all mandatory.



3. This one might not be easy, but would be amazing. I had a small child that decided to kick all my little piles of hardware in my garage (insert frownie face here)... anyone know if anyone has or sells a complete ski fastner kit or even more-better, would be If theres a anywhere to purchase a custom colored fastner kit such as all black or neon green.



