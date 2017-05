Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Impeller for mostly stock X2 needed! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location New Mexico Age 29 Posts 11 Impeller for mostly stock X2 needed! Hello everyone. I'm still currently in need of a prop for a mostly stock 1986 X2. The OEM aluminum one in it is trashed. Let me know what you have and how much shipped. Thank you. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2004 Location Nevada City, CA Age 41 Posts 2,845 Re: Impeller for mostly stock X2 needed! Got the perfect setup right here! : http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...725&highlight=



P/M me -- I need this thing gone. "Come on guys! It's simple! Maybe you need a refresher course. It's all ball bearings these days!"

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2009 Location IL. Age 50 Posts 3,370 Re: Impeller for mostly stock X2 needed! I have a skat 15 that isn't perfect, but I dressed it up, and in a stock X2 it will rip. $75 shipped. Worth it for sure. PM me for pics.

