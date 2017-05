Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1993 1100sx. swapped 750 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2008 Location Northcoast Age 29 Posts 79 1993 1100sx. swapped 750 What started as a fun idea became reality.

Ski is a 1993 750sx I bought from the original owner

I swapped in a 1100zxi engine

Cv carbs were replaced with traditional carbs

Custom made aluminum handle pole -4 inches.

Straight bars odi grips

Solas 13/18 swirl

Custom ebox that fits where the oil injection tank used to cut.

No cut 1100 exhaust here. I made room in the hull by adding a plate. It doesn't leak and is stronger than fiberglass.

Trade for sj or Honda turbo jet ski?





KIMG2655.jpg (3.67 MB, 14 views) KIMG2660.jpg (4.72 MB, 14 views) #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 250 Re: 1993 1100sx. swapped 750 Prettttttty coooool





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2008 Location Northcoast Age 29 Posts 79 Re: 1993 1100sx. swapped 750 It's pretty fast. It pulls hard over every rpm

My phone gps said 58 mph #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2008 Location Northcoast Age 29 Posts 79 Re: 1993 1100sx. swapped 750 Looking for $4000 obo

