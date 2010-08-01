Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Problem with starting sx550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location poland Posts 1 Problem with starting sx550 Hey all

I have problem with start my new jet ski, when i bought it, it had little problems with high rpms, i was thinking its just dirty carburetor or bad settings high rpm needle, after cleanining carburetor i have problem with starting, without spark its moving good, but with spark there is just litlle start and sounds like blocking or something, whats can be wrong?

like on the video



