|
|
-
Problem with starting sx550
Hey all
I have problem with start my new jet ski, when i bought it, it had little problems with high rpms, i was thinking its just dirty carburetor or bad settings high rpm needle, after cleanining carburetor i have problem with starting, without spark its moving good, but with spark there is just litlle start and sounds like blocking or something, whats can be wrong?
like on the video
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules