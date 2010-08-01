Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 seadoo rxt timeing chain tensioner fell out while rideing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2010 Location missouri usa Age 49 Posts 20 2005 seadoo rxt timeing chain tensioner fell out while rideing The ski did not lockup but oil light come on and started making a lot of noise.found the tensioner under the engine,i wounded what kind of damage has been done.

It's all my fault I did not put thread lock on the tensioner plug and after this seem in manual where it calls for it.

Ski was rebuilt by me and got around 20 hours and this happened,now I have to tear the engine down all the way again what a pain.

I'm hoping crankshaft and bearings are ok but don't know

