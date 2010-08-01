Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 XP 800 limited class race boat #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2006 Location Toledo OH Age 50 Posts 62 95 XP 800 limited class race boat Needs Pistons and a bore to 2nd over. Factory Pipe spec 2, Novi 46mm carbs, Team Butch interchangeable dome head, MSD enhancer, UMI steering and bars, Skat-Trac swirl prop, R&D pump nozzle, Worx Racing intake grate, lever activated trim, needs a new cable, two inch raised seat with Jet Trim cover, aftermarket sponsons. $2000, firm, or I may consider parting it out.



