Needs Pistons and a bore to 2nd over. Factory Pipe spec 2, Novi 46mm carbs, Team Butch interchangeable dome head, MSD enhancer, UMI steering and bars, Skat-Trac swirl prop, R&D pump nozzle, Worx Racing intake grate, lever activated trim, needs a new cable, two inch raised seat with Jet Trim cover, aftermarket sponsons. $2000, firm, or I may consider parting it out.

