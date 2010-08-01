|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
95 XP 800 limited class race boat
Needs Pistons and a bore to 2nd over. Factory Pipe spec 2, Novi 46mm carbs, Team Butch interchangeable dome head, MSD enhancer, UMI steering and bars, Skat-Trac swirl prop, R&D pump nozzle, Worx Racing intake grate, lever activated trim, needs a new cable, two inch raised seat with Jet Trim cover, aftermarket sponsons. $2000, firm, or I may consider parting it out.
Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules