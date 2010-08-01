Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2016 Rickter XFR 1000cc #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2008 Location Ketchikan, Alaska Age 24 Posts 288 2016 Rickter XFR 1000cc 2016 Rickter XFR, 1000 cc billet Dasa motor, RRP Ninja lightweight aluminum hand pole, Jetnetics aluminum flywheel, v-force reeds, MSD Enhancer Factory -B pipe, 155 set back skat trak pump, skat impeller, RRP trim steering and carbon ride plate, carbon flow guard, dual front and rear fuel tanks. The build sheet and receipts are over $30,000. This is a TC Freeride custom built ski.



Ski is located in Kingman AZ

$26,500

Contact myself Tanner Thomas

907-617-7277

This is a friend of mines. If you buy it, i'll take you out on Lake Havasu for your first ride and we can ride together for an afternoon of getting comfortable.





Tanner-thomas.com/school



xfr.jpg



Backflip school!! CHECK IT OUT!



