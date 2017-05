Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for Rubber Waterbox Pad for 1986 X2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 61 Looking for Rubber Waterbox Pad for 1986 X2 I am looking to install a water box from a 1986 X2 into my 1990 model. I have the waterbox, but I need the rubber parts that are glued to the hull to properly mount the waterbox. The H-shaped rubber pad is a unique part to the 1986 model year. I circled the part on the attached picture so it can be easily recognized. Please PM me if you have these parts. Thanks.



1986 X2 Exhaust Rubber 2.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules