  Yesterday, 10:15 PM #1
    marathon man
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2002
    Location
    FLORIDA
    Posts
    872

    FS Jet Ski Fever dvd - vintage IJSBA coverage from 1983

    The first race video in the sport's history, Jet Ski Fever is available on DVD. Order your copy today.

    DVD's also available in PAL format for our international friends.

    This 23-minute, professionally produced documentary focuses on the 1983 duel between Larry Rippenkroeger and Brian Bendix during the Inaugural World Cup Challenge at three stops in Florida, while also featuring the top woman racer at the time, Celeste Peterson. All three are in the IJSBA Hall of Fame. There are also comments from Hall of Fame Race Director Steve Stricklin, and pioneer supporter Bernie Little, legendary owner of the Miss Budweiser Hydroplane.

    The action packed video also includes the original title track "Jet Ski Fever" as well as the first ever five-man ramp jump, shot from multiple angles.

    Produced by acclaimed videographer and director John Biffar, Jet Ski Fever helped the sport explode in popularity in the mid-80's, as it was seen in Kawasaki dealers nationwide and on broadcast television in Canada and Japan.

    Jet Ski Fever is without doubt the grandfather of all personal watercraft videos ... Fever was many early enthusiasts' first look at professional PWC racing, as well as pro-caliber riders like Larry "The Ripper" Rippenkroeger and "Flyin' Brian" Bendix ... the film stands as an excellent history lesson into the sport and the glory days that were to follow.
    - Jeff Hemmel, Ride Magazine, Winter 2010

    Buy with confidence - I am proud of my perfect rankings and intend to keep up that status.

    FREE SHIPPING within the USA. International Shipping also available.

    I typically ship within two days of payment confirmation.

    http://www.ebay.com/itm/192179141409

    PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978
    PWC Promoter 1979-2001
    1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion
    2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships

    COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.

    E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com

    www.JetSkiFever.com
  Yesterday, 10:40 PM #2
    jshlee3
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Colorado
    Age
    28
    Posts
    75

    Re: FS Jet Ski Fever dvd - vintage IJSBA coverage from 1983

    Just bought one ... any chance you could start selling Jet Dreams? I've seen the clips on youtube and it looks like a classic. eBay charged me $5 for shipping btw
    Last edited by jshlee3; Yesterday at 10:45 PM.
  Yesterday, 11:29 PM #3
    marathon man
    Join Date
    Sep 2002
    Location
    FLORIDA
    Posts
    872

    Re: FS Jet Ski Fever dvd - vintage IJSBA coverage from 1983

    Ooooopps! I goofed on the FREE Shipping statement - the shipping charge is actually $5. For whatever reason, I can't edit the original post, nor delete this entire post and re-list it. Sorry for the confusion!
    PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978
    PWC Promoter 1979-2001
    1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion
    2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships

    COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.

    E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com

    www.JetSkiFever.com
