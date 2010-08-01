|
155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL
Will the OEM Seadoo Neoprene Seal (part# 293200051) that came on the 99+ 155mm pumps work on my 1998 155mm GSXL pump?
I do believe if you have the brass pump the seal will not work. You'll need to use sealant like good stuff.
Not sure if I have the brass pump, I have the red/purple gsxl model# 5629. So if not the seal, something like permatex ultra black?
Last edited by pwc enthusiast; Yesterday at 09:20 PM.
Both of my black plastic pumps (plastic vanes and aluminum center) take the seal. Those pumps have a spot for the seal to seat around the pump. If you have the bronze vanes and center the seal will smash everything together. Seadoo calls for ( right stuff sealant) which is kinda like ultra black.
If you look from the back of the ski into the pump you'll be able to tell if you have a plastic or bronze pump pretty easily by the color of the fins on the pump.
I have the bronze pump. Thanks.
Before resealing the pump to the hull, what else in the drive line area needs replacing to get rid of any cavitation? Does the carbon ring need replaced if it's "humming" on the trailer, or the boot, any suggestions appreciated, thanks.
