Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2008 Location so cal Age 33 Posts 75 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL Will the OEM Seadoo Neoprene Seal (part# 293200051) that came on the 99+ 155mm pumps work on my 1998 155mm GSXL pump? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Howell, Michigan Age 37 Posts 75 Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL I do believe if you have the brass pump the seal will not work. You'll need to use sealant like good stuff. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2008 Location so cal Age 33 Posts 75 Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL Not sure if I have the brass pump, I have the red/purple gsxl model# 5629. So if not the seal, something like permatex ultra black? Last edited by pwc enthusiast; Yesterday at 09:20 PM . #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Howell, Michigan Age 37 Posts 75 Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL Both of my black plastic pumps (plastic vanes and aluminum center) take the seal. Those pumps have a spot for the seal to seat around the pump. If you have the bronze vanes and center the seal will smash everything together. Seadoo calls for ( right stuff sealant) which is kinda like ultra black. #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Howell, Michigan Age 37 Posts 75 Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL If you look from the back of the ski into the pump you'll be able to tell if you have a plastic or bronze pump pretty easily by the color of the fins on the pump. #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Howell, Michigan Age 37 Posts 75 Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL IMG_0034.JPG #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Howell, Michigan Age 37 Posts 75 Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL IMG_0035.JPG #8 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2008 Location so cal Age 33 Posts 75 Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL I have the bronze pump. Thanks. #9 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2008 Location so cal Age 33 Posts 75 Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL Before resealing the pump to the hull, what else in the drive line area needs replacing to get rid of any cavitation? Does the carbon ring need replaced if it's "humming" on the trailer, or the boot, any suggestions appreciated, thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) pwc enthusiast Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

