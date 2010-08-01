pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 9 of 9
  1. Yesterday, 08:37 PM #1
    pwc enthusiast
    pwc enthusiast is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    so cal
    Age
    33
    Posts
    75

    155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL

    Will the OEM Seadoo Neoprene Seal (part# 293200051) that came on the 99+ 155mm pumps work on my 1998 155mm GSXL pump?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:03 PM #2
    cwillette888
    cwillette888 is offline
    PWCToday Regular cwillette888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Howell, Michigan
    Age
    37
    Posts
    75

    Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL

    I do believe if you have the brass pump the seal will not work. You'll need to use sealant like good stuff.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 09:20 PM #3
    pwc enthusiast
    pwc enthusiast is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    so cal
    Age
    33
    Posts
    75

    Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL

    Not sure if I have the brass pump, I have the red/purple gsxl model# 5629. So if not the seal, something like permatex ultra black?
    Last edited by pwc enthusiast; Yesterday at 09:20 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 09:38 PM #4
    cwillette888
    cwillette888 is offline
    PWCToday Regular cwillette888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Howell, Michigan
    Age
    37
    Posts
    75

    Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL

    Both of my black plastic pumps (plastic vanes and aluminum center) take the seal. Those pumps have a spot for the seal to seat around the pump. If you have the bronze vanes and center the seal will smash everything together. Seadoo calls for ( right stuff sealant) which is kinda like ultra black.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 09:39 PM #5
    cwillette888
    cwillette888 is offline
    PWCToday Regular cwillette888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Howell, Michigan
    Age
    37
    Posts
    75

    Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL

    If you look from the back of the ski into the pump you'll be able to tell if you have a plastic or bronze pump pretty easily by the color of the fins on the pump.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 09:50 PM #6
    cwillette888
    cwillette888 is offline
    PWCToday Regular cwillette888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Howell, Michigan
    Age
    37
    Posts
    75

    Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL

    IMG_0034.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 09:51 PM #7
    cwillette888
    cwillette888 is offline
    PWCToday Regular cwillette888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Howell, Michigan
    Age
    37
    Posts
    75

    Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL

    IMG_0035.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 11:19 PM #8
    pwc enthusiast
    pwc enthusiast is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    so cal
    Age
    33
    Posts
    75

    Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL

    I have the bronze pump. Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 12:15 AM #9
    pwc enthusiast
    pwc enthusiast is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    so cal
    Age
    33
    Posts
    75

    Re: 155mm pump Neoprene Seal for 1998 GSXL

    Before resealing the pump to the hull, what else in the drive line area needs replacing to get rid of any cavitation? Does the carbon ring need replaced if it's "humming" on the trailer, or the boot, any suggestions appreciated, thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. pwc enthusiast

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 