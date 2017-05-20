Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Ocean Pro Head 701 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2009 Location MI Posts 208 Ocean Pro Head 701 Just took it off my Blaster, swirl domes, great condition. $140 shipped



IMG_20170520_173844060.jpgIMG_20170520_173857925.jpg #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Broward Age 16 Posts 95 Re: Ocean Pro Head 701 do you know how much compression they make? #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2009 Location MI Posts 208 Re: Ocean Pro Head 701 Don't remember exactly, it was 160 - 170, I ran premium with it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules