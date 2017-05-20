|
|
-
Ocean Pro Head 701
Just took it off my Blaster, swirl domes, great condition. $140 shipped
IMG_20170520_173844060.jpgIMG_20170520_173857925.jpg
-
Re: Ocean Pro Head 701
do you know how much compression they make?
-
Re: Ocean Pro Head 701
Don't remember exactly, it was 160 - 170, I ran premium with it.
