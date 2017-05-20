pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 08:28 PM #1
    GP12Russ
    Ocean Pro Head 701

    Just took it off my Blaster, swirl domes, great condition. $140 shipped

    IMG_20170520_173844060.jpgIMG_20170520_173857925.jpg
  2. Yesterday, 08:42 PM #2
    Laxpro2
    Re: Ocean Pro Head 701

    do you know how much compression they make?
  3. Yesterday, 10:01 PM #3
    GP12Russ
    Re: Ocean Pro Head 701

    Don't remember exactly, it was 160 - 170, I ran premium with it.
