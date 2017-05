Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Gp1300r and xl1200 parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location nc Age 39 Posts 209 Gp1300r and xl1200 parts Please add pp fees to each



Flywheels $40 each shipped

Throttle body complete $220 shipped

Ecm $55 shipped

Cylinders with wsm pistons $280 shipped each

There are no nail catching scratches in the plating that I can feel

Full ebox from 1200 $75 shipped

Engine couplers $20 shipped each













#2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location nc Age 39 Posts 209 Re: Gp1300r and xl1200 parts Reed stuffers $55 shipped

Breather $40 shipped



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules