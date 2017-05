Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR parts and misc. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2007 Location sac Posts 3 SXR parts and misc. I have some take off parts left over from my hull swap.



Located in Sacramento and I drive to the bay area often.



Full tank $120

Nose foam $75

Side rails $160 (both)

X-metal handle pole bracket $85

Exhaust guide $25

Spark arrestor box $115

Part of exhaust system $20

Fuel filler with cap $50



Random parts remaining



First pic $5 each part (5 parts pictured)

Part of hood latch $5

750 cable bulkhead seal $10

Hood/handlepole pad $20

Reserve fuel selector $45

Bilge bracke WITHOUT BILGE BASKET $45

Pole bracket backing plate from Krash hull $10



Prices from both posts do not include shipping. I am open to cash offers or factory 5.56, 9mm and 12ga ammunition.



