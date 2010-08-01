Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Kawasaki SX-R 2017- Any old parts compatible #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2009 Location Mill Valley, Ca Age 45 Posts 33 New Kawasaki SX-R 2017- Any old parts compatible Debating if I should just sell off the old skiis and go for something new! I have a ton of old Kawasaki parts though, so I am wondering if I should stick with Kawasaki. Does anyone know if the new ski has anything the same about it. Things like the following...



1) Handle pole the same size?

2) Ride plate?

3) Scoop grate?

4) Props?

5) Exhaust system?

6) Aftermarket flywheels?



I am sure I could come up with more! Anyone have any knowledge of the newest Kawi standup?



Not sure I am ready to become Yomish, but they have dominated the ski world for quite some time now, so maybe I should make the switch? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules