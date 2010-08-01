|
New Kawasaki SX-R 2017- Any old parts compatible
Debating if I should just sell off the old skiis and go for something new! I have a ton of old Kawasaki parts though, so I am wondering if I should stick with Kawasaki. Does anyone know if the new ski has anything the same about it. Things like the following...
1) Handle pole the same size?
2) Ride plate?
3) Scoop grate?
4) Props?
5) Exhaust system?
6) Aftermarket flywheels?
I am sure I could come up with more! Anyone have any knowledge of the newest Kawi standup?
Not sure I am ready to become Yomish, but they have dominated the ski world for quite some time now, so maybe I should make the switch?
