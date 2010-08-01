Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Reduce Compression or safe to run 92 Octane? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2009 Location Mill Valley, Ca Age 45 Posts 33 Reduce Compression or safe to run 92 Octane? I have some skiis that I want to reduce from race level down to rec rider. One ski runs at 180lbs and the other is at 190lbs. What is the limit for running 92 Octane? I am sick of paying the ridiculous prices for race fuel and trying to find it in California is a nightmare! If these skiis are over the limit what is easiest way to reduce compression? At least one of the skiis was sent to GroupK and had the Hammer kit done on it. I cannot find any old heads to put back on them. Is there really no safe way to do this? Thicker gasket? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

