Need Help! MRD Fuel Injection - Kawasaki 750 SX So I have had two skiis that have not received enough love lately. One of which is a 750 SX with MRD fuel injection. I used to race so I had these things pretty pumped up, but now I just want to ride. For some reason the MRD seems to be having some issues. I took it apart a while back and just cleaned it up and put some new gaskets on it, made sure the lines were clear, etc. It runs great low end but then just bogs down from mid to high end. I have tried messing with the T-handle little by little with no change. I replaced the Generant check valve so that should be good. I replaced the in-tank fuel lines. After reading a bunch of different things online I am still stuck as to what to do next. Here are a few thoughts I have on maybe what to look at next.



1) So the pop-off valve that sits in the tank, should I replace it? Could it be bad after sitting around for so long, not to mention it is super old anyways. Where can I find them?

2) Again about the pop-off valve... it hangs down into about the middle of the tank. It always sat at that height so I am assuming it is right as this thing did run like a champ at one point.

3) I have made some changes, like removed the MSD total loss ignition (still using a lightened flywheel) Just don't want to deal with that hassle anymore. Would this change how the MRD should be tuned at all?

4) Is there anything to look at with the throttle body? I heard there are some O-rings in there? Should I pull it apart and replace? Any "gotchas" with that?

5) I don't believe I ever messed with the linkage, but is that something that changes based on the engine configuration and if I did mess with it back in the day could that be what is off now?



Any help is appreciated!

