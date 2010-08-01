pxctoday

Thread: Kawasaki STS

  Today, 04:40 PM #1
    Camasaki
    Kawasaki STS

    Had this turd in the water one time last season.
    A bud took it out and it stalled mid lake.
    Hull was full of water and the motor was as well.

    I now have motor rebuilt, and it passed a leakdown test perfectly.

    I blew air through all hoses, and cleared the bilge "elbow".

    Any other suggestions on what I should check before I take it back out?
  Today, 06:36 PM #2
    BLRider
    Re: Kawasaki STS

    Put the hull drain plug in.
  Today, 07:22 PM #3
    Camasaki
    Re: Kawasaki STS

    I chopped the rear end 4 inches for super donuts, so it doesn't fit anymore
