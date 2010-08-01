Thread: Kawasaki STS

|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Kawasaki STS
Had this turd in the water one time last season.
A bud took it out and it stalled mid lake.
Hull was full of water and the motor was as well.
I now have motor rebuilt, and it passed a leakdown test perfectly.
I blew air through all hoses, and cleared the bilge "elbow".
Any other suggestions on what I should check before I take it back out?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Kawasaki STS
Put the hull drain plug in.
Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Kawasaki STS
I chopped the rear end 4 inches for super donuts, so it doesn't fit anymore
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- sea-one
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules