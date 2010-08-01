Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 02 F12x steam out pee hole #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 165 02 F12x steam out pee hole I hooked up the hose, fired up the F12x and it took about 30 to 40 seconds to sart peeing out the hole and it is frigging HOT. I cut off the water and then the ski, didn't smell hot, ran ok so after setting 20 minutes I tried again, same thing, so hot it steams. What do I need to check? I put an exhaust manifold on this ski and haven't had it in the water yet but ran it on the hose last week and after unclogging the hose leading to the pee hole I ran it a couple minutes on the water hose and it was fine?



Banjomaniac #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 165 Re: 02 F12x steam out pee hole Ok, pulled the inlet off at the exhaust manifold and it seemed like the small hose leding to the muffler was partially clogged and it spit someone crap out the pee hole when I put air to it, ran it again and it was fine. Ran it about 5 minutes and it never got real hot so next weekend I hope to put it in the water and test it out. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,202 Re: 02 F12x steam out pee hole check out this thread re mud daubers - Just happened to me again yesterday - Guess I have to start putting tape on it or a golf tee

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=472354

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules