  Today, 03:09 PM #1
    banjomaniac
    02 F12x steam out pee hole

    I hooked up the hose, fired up the F12x and it took about 30 to 40 seconds to sart peeing out the hole and it is frigging HOT. I cut off the water and then the ski, didn't smell hot, ran ok so after setting 20 minutes I tried again, same thing, so hot it steams. What do I need to check? I put an exhaust manifold on this ski and haven't had it in the water yet but ran it on the hose last week and after unclogging the hose leading to the pee hole I ran it a couple minutes on the water hose and it was fine?

  Today, 04:40 PM #2
    banjomaniac
    Re: 02 F12x steam out pee hole

    Ok, pulled the inlet off at the exhaust manifold and it seemed like the small hose leding to the muffler was partially clogged and it spit someone crap out the pee hole when I put air to it, ran it again and it was fine. Ran it about 5 minutes and it never got real hot so next weekend I hope to put it in the water and test it out.
  Today, 05:03 PM #3
    don37725
    Re: 02 F12x steam out pee hole

    check out this thread re mud daubers - Just happened to me again yesterday - Guess I have to start putting tape on it or a golf tee
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=472354

