I hooked up the hose, fired up the F12x and it took about 30 to 40 seconds to sart peeing out the hole and it is frigging HOT. I cut off the water and then the ski, didn't smell hot, ran ok so after setting 20 minutes I tried again, same thing, so hot it steams. What do I need to check? I put an exhaust manifold on this ski and haven't had it in the water yet but ran it on the hose last week and after unclogging the hose leading to the pee hole I ran it a couple minutes on the water hose and it was fine?
Banjomaniac