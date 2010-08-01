Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Local mechanic to OC / Riverside #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location SoCal Posts 8 Local mechanic to OC / Riverside Hi Gang,



I have a 91 Waverunner 650, and I need to replace the kill switch on it. I was hoping I might be able to find someone relatively local that would be willing to help me replace it at a reasonable price.



I've tried calling a few local repair shops, but most of them won't even work on a ski this old, which kills that option.



So I'm hoping there's a kind hearted soul who enjoys working on the older skis who might be relatively local and open to making a few bucks to swap this out for me.



thanks!

PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location United States Age 43 Posts 10 Re: Local mechanic to OC / Riverside I have a 95 waverunner 3 and took apart my kill switch and cleaned out all the terminals. Not sure what your switch is doing but cleaning mine got it working good and at the time had zero experience without​ pwc or their components.

Sent from my XT1254 using Tapatalk



