Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS550 has blank serial tag on hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Tennessee Age 46 Posts 17 JS550 has blank serial tag on hull I just bought 3 skis. One 1980 440 and two 550's. one is an 86 model and the other one looks to be early 80's but has no vin number on the hull. All it has is KAW and then it is perfectly smooth. Doesn't appear to have been tampered with. Why would Kawasaki do this? #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 40 Posts 699 Re: JS550 has blank serial tag on hull Replacement hull. Supposed to be engraved by the dealer.





