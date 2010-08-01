|
|
-
JS550 has blank serial tag on hull
I just bought 3 skis. One 1980 440 and two 550's. one is an 86 model and the other one looks to be early 80's but has no vin number on the hull. All it has is KAW and then it is perfectly smooth. Doesn't appear to have been tampered with. Why would Kawasaki do this?
-
I dream skis
Re: JS550 has blank serial tag on hull
Replacement hull. Supposed to be engraved by the dealer.
Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Masonboswell
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules