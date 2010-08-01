pxctoday

  Today, 02:04 PM #1
    Tobaccoman
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    Tennessee
    JS550 has blank serial tag on hull

    I just bought 3 skis. One 1980 440 and two 550's. one is an 86 model and the other one looks to be early 80's but has no vin number on the hull. All it has is KAW and then it is perfectly smooth. Doesn't appear to have been tampered with. Why would Kawasaki do this?
  Today, 05:02 PM #2
    Masonboswell
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Re: JS550 has blank serial tag on hull

    Replacement hull. Supposed to be engraved by the dealer.


