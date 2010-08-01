Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: X2 owners anywhere? Help? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2017 Location Mchenry Age 24 Posts 67 X2 owners anywhere? Help? So I'm thinking about spending about $1000 on another ski. I already have a 650sx but I'm really looking into buying an x2. I think having two skis would be fun for when guests come over and whatnot. Also I'm a big motocross person and X2s seem suuuper fun especially where I live and ride.



So the question is, are x2s worth buying? Are they more fun than a 650sx?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,045 Re: X2 owners anywhere? Help? My suggestion is find someone on here that's close and will let you ride theirs before you buy one, X2's are great fun but they require a different skill set to ride and they are not for everyone. Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk





If you like moto you will love an X2. Are you in Illinois ?

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk





