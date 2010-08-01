|
X2 owners anywhere? Help?
So I'm thinking about spending about $1000 on another ski. I already have a 650sx but I'm really looking into buying an x2. I think having two skis would be fun for when guests come over and whatnot. Also I'm a big motocross person and X2s seem suuuper fun especially where I live and ride.
So the question is, are x2s worth buying? Are they more fun than a 650sx?
Re: X2 owners anywhere? Help?
My suggestion is find someone on here that's close and will let you ride theirs before you buy one, X2's are great fun but they require a different skill set to ride and they are not for everyone.
Re: X2 owners anywhere? Help?
Problem is I don't know anyone with an x2 lol
Re: X2 owners anywhere? Help?
If you like moto you will love an X2. Are you in Illinois ?
Re: X2 owners anywhere? Help?
Yes I am I'm on the fox river actually
