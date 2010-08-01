pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:26 PM #1
    riverrider650
    X2 owners anywhere? Help?

    So I'm thinking about spending about $1000 on another ski. I already have a 650sx but I'm really looking into buying an x2. I think having two skis would be fun for when guests come over and whatnot. Also I'm a big motocross person and X2s seem suuuper fun especially where I live and ride.

    So the question is, are x2s worth buying? Are they more fun than a 650sx?


  2. Today, 01:38 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: X2 owners anywhere? Help?

    My suggestion is find someone on here that's close and will let you ride theirs before you buy one, X2's are great fun but they require a different skill set to ride and they are not for everyone.
  3. Today, 02:01 PM #3
    riverrider650
    Re: X2 owners anywhere? Help?

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    My suggestion is find someone on here that's close and will let you ride theirs before you buy one, X2's are great fun but they require a different skill set to ride and they are not for everyone.
    Problem is I don't know anyone with an x2 lol


  4. Today, 02:08 PM #4
    fastcar396
    Re: X2 owners anywhere? Help?

    If you like moto you will love an X2. Are you in Illinois ?
  5. Today, 02:09 PM #5
    riverrider650
    Re: X2 owners anywhere? Help?

    Quote Originally Posted by fastcar396 View Post
    If you like moto you will love an X2. Are you in Illinois ?
    Yes I am I'm on the fox river actually


