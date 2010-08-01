Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Compression issue #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 52 Posts 760 Blog Entries 1 Compression issue 750sp

Stock head 150/150

Had Chris at Newmiller mill a D stamped head for pump gas. Should be 170-175psi.

Didnt do anything else to the motor but remove the stock head and install the milled head. Torqued it down, started it for about 20 seconds then shut it down.

Compression at 162/162. Throttle wide open, fully charged battery, new comp gauge. Ran it at the lake last weekend for the day, and other than the throttle arm missing the cir-clip and being a little loose on that end, the bike ran fine. No engine issues at all. But there was really no noticeable difference in the bottom end at all.



Ordered a new oem head gasket, and had an oem base gasket already. Pulled cylinders and installed new base gasket, and then the new head gasket w/ the milled head.

150/150



Pulled the head and noticed the mag cylinder had an excess of fuel/oil mixture on it, while the pto cylinder was clean. No damage to either the domes or cylinders. No black on piston tops. Standard bore, in really excellent "looking" condition.



Stumped now.

Why would it be now losing the 12 psi it had gained before putting the new base and head gaskets? Rings went it easily, and I'm sure they're seated.



I've ordered (ugh...) a new base and head gasket, and a set of standard bore rings.

Should be here mid-week.

So...does anyone have any thoughts on what might be causing the loss in comp...?

Should I put in the new rings, or.....?



