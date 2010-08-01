Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Fuel line sizes in between dual carbs #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Charlottesville Age 44 Posts 63 Fuel line sizes in between dual carbs 99 GSX Limited with dual carbs. I have the fuel lines for selector valves and between filter and carb.

Can anyone confirm the sizes of the short pieces of fuel line between the 2 carbs themselves and the much smaller primer lines between the carbs? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,477 Re: Fuel line sizes in between dual carbs Use 1/4 on the carb & the return line back to the tank. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Charlottesville Age 44 Posts 63 Re: Fuel line sizes in between dual carbs Hey Grumpy, what about the lines int eh photo? The smaller blue fuel lines off the T fitting and the ones that run between the 2 carbs? Attached Images File_000 (1).jpeg (2.02 MB, 5 views) #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Charlottesville Age 44 Posts 63 Re: Fuel line sizes in between dual carbs or just the smaller blue lines?

Sorry, I see 1/4 inch on the others in you post.

edit your posts BB code is On

