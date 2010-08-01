Fuel line sizes in between dual carbs
99 GSX Limited with dual carbs. I have the fuel lines for selector valves and between filter and carb.
Can anyone confirm the sizes of the short pieces of fuel line between the 2 carbs themselves and the much smaller primer lines between the carbs?
Use 1/4 on the carb & the return line back to the tank.
Hey Grumpy, what about the lines int eh photo? The smaller blue fuel lines off the T fitting and the ones that run between the 2 carbs?
or just the smaller blue lines?
Sorry, I see 1/4 inch on the others in you post.
Those are for the accel pump & dont need replaced unless broken.
Great thanks Grumpy.
