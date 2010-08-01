pxctoday

  Today, 12:38 PM #1
    pharmacist25
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Charlottesville
    Age
    44
    Posts
    63

    Fuel line sizes in between dual carbs

    99 GSX Limited with dual carbs. I have the fuel lines for selector valves and between filter and carb.
    Can anyone confirm the sizes of the short pieces of fuel line between the 2 carbs themselves and the much smaller primer lines between the carbs?
  Today, 01:21 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,477

    Re: Fuel line sizes in between dual carbs

    Use 1/4 on the carb & the return line back to the tank.
  Today, 01:29 PM #3
    pharmacist25
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Charlottesville
    Age
    44
    Posts
    63

    Re: Fuel line sizes in between dual carbs

    Hey Grumpy, what about the lines int eh photo? The smaller blue fuel lines off the T fitting and the ones that run between the 2 carbs?
    Attached Images Attached Images
  Today, 01:30 PM #4
    pharmacist25
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Charlottesville
    Age
    44
    Posts
    63

    Re: Fuel line sizes in between dual carbs

    or just the smaller blue lines?
    Sorry, I see 1/4 inch on the others in you post.
  Today, 01:45 PM #5
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,477

    Re: Fuel line sizes in between dual carbs

    Those are for the accel pump & dont need replaced unless broken.
  Today, 01:51 PM #6
    pharmacist25
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Charlottesville
    Age
    44
    Posts
    63

    Re: Fuel line sizes in between dual carbs

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    Those are for the accel pump & dont need replaced unless broken.
    Great thanks Grumpy.
