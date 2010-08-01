|
951 steering nozzle and venturi
I've seen a few people on here talking about the different sizes of venturi or nozzles and getting better top end. Does anyone know if there is a thread talking about the possible sizes and advantages of each one? Or possibly a list of which sizes are on the different models? I'm looking to mess around with my pump a bit to see what I can get out of my RX. Thanks
Re: 951 steering nozzle and venturi
