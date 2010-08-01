Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 1100 triple in an octane. Need info. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,727 1100 triple in an octane. Need info. Does anyone have any info or direction for swapping a kw 1100 into an octane? Im addicted... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,655 Re: 1100 triple in an octane. Need info. Most of the Polaris guys left here, went over to Greenhulk.net. There weren't many Octane guys there, in any event.



There is a Polaris Octane Owners Group on FB. But it's mostly full of people trying to sell their Octanes, who think it's worth $5-7k.



Why are you trying to put an 1100 into an Octane? The stock hull is so ill-handling it can't run full throttle with the stock motor. Why do you want additional engine size?



Im addicted...



The Octane is a fun hull, and very maneuverable, once you change the ride plate and intake grate. Straight line stability? Nope. Need for more HP? Nope.



That said, if you don't have a stock motor, building a Kawi or Yamaha would most likely be a cheaper option. Quite a few threads on the X of guys putting Yamaha motors in their Octanes.



#6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,727 Re: 1100 triple in an octane. Need info. She's got blowsion tubbies already. I just need to find out exactly which conversion parts I will need and calculate cost from there. Im addicted... #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,054 Re: 1100 triple in an octane. Need info.



The Octane is a fun hull, and very maneuverable, once you change the ride plate and intake grate. Straight line stability? Nope. Need for more HP? Nope.



That said, if you don't have a stock motor, building a Kawi or Yamaha would most likely be a cheaper option. Quite a few threads on the X of guys putting Yamaha motors in their Octanes.



If you want big HP, plan on tubbies and hull extensions too, or you won't be happy, regardless of what Hyosung says.

now before you start blowing your horn grasshopper , the OP is looking for a project , 'i think'an octaine with a kawasaki triple would be a fun ride and would be something out of the ordinary,also a cheap build considering the going rate of a ZXI donor these days



