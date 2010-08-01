Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: K&N flame arrestor #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 497 K&N flame arrestor See pictures

asking $25 plus actually shipping

Have lots of other Kawi and yamaha stuff too..... Attached Images image.jpg (1.48 MB, 1 views)

image.jpg (1.48 MB, 1 views) image.jpg (1.54 MB, 1 views) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 497 Re: K&N flame arrestor image.jpg #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 497 Re: K&N flame arrestor image.jpg

Sorry about the sloppy post... Last edited by mgoheen; Today at 08:59 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) mgoheen Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules