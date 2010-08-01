|
|
-
K&N flame arrestor
See pictures
asking $25 plus actually shipping
Have lots of other Kawi and yamaha stuff too.....
-
-
Re: K&N flame arrestor
image.jpg
Sorry about the sloppy post...
Last edited by mgoheen; Today at 08:59 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- mgoheen
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules