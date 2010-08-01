WaveBlaster with Rocker nose kit installed, 701, rear exhaust, runs a full size gas tank, solas impeller, black tip seat cover, aftermarket intake grate, B2 heavy duty steering cable, ODI lock on grips, bilge pump, clean michigan title in hand

